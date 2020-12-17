STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Three held, nine cases filed in Tumakuru

The arrested — Srinivasa, Sidde Gowda, and Huche Gowda — were allegedly involved in the bidding process at Muddanahalli under Kanatturu GP.

Published: 17th December 2020 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The police have finally acted upon incidents of auctioning of seats in different Gram Panchayats by arresting three people at Turuvekere, and registering nine cases at Kunigal, Chelluru, Nonavinakere and Turuvekere police stations.

The arrested — Srinivasa, Sidde Gowda, and Huche Gowda — were allegedly involved in the bidding process at Muddanahalli under Kanatturu GP.

In Kunigal taluk, Jayarama of Kadumattikere under Kittanamangala GP in Kunigal taluk was booked as a video of him calling the aspirants for bidding of a seat went viral on social media.

Only Lakshmamma Ranganath has now remained in fray after, it is alleged, her husband bid and won the seat for her for Rs 11.75 lakh. Other residents of the village Manjunatha, a lawyer, Ranganatha Magadaiah and Nagaraju, who were allegedly involved in the bidding process, too have been booked, the police said.

The police have gathered evidence that a few seats at Mavinakere Gram Panchayat in Turuvekere taluk were auctioned for Rs 37.5 lakh and a seat reserved for a woman at Guddadahalli under Bidare GP in Gubbi taluk was auctioned for Rs 3.75 lakh. The Nonavinakere police in Tiptur taluk registered a case as a group of people allegedly tried to auction the seats at Anapanahalli and Alburu villages, which are going to the polls on December 27 under Phase II.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tumakuru Karnataka
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp