STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Aero India 2021 on track for  February 3 take-off

However, keeping in mind the pandemic, there will be some changes as far as public participation is concerned.

Published: 18th December 2020 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

The Yakovlevs aerobatic team rehearses during Aero India 2019.

The Yakovlevs aerobatic team rehearses during Aero India 2019. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Paris Air Show that was scheduled to be held in June next year may have been cancelled due to the Covid pandemic, but there is no change in Aero India 2021 schedule and the five-day event is all set to take-off on February 3. In the run-up to the air show, a webinar series started from Thursday with experts discussing “Joint Maldives High Level Defence Engagement.”Preparations for the biggest aerospace exposition, the 13th edition of Aero-India 2021 to be held at Air Force Station Yelahanka in Bengaluru are going on.

“We are going ahead with Aero India 2021 and there is no change,” Kapil Mohan, Principal Secretary, Infrastructure Development Department told TNIE on Thursday. The senior IAS officer, who is closely coordinating with various state government departments that are providing assistance to the Ministry of Defence in conducting the show, said preparations for the event are going on as planned. 

However, keeping in mind the pandemic, there will be some changes as far as public participation is concerned. Number of visitors to the show is likely to be restricted to avoid crowding. Some events are also likely to be held online. 

However, there are apprehensions over foreign firms attending the show as many countries are experiencing the second wave of Covid. In the last edition in 2019, 238 Indian and 165 foreign exhibitors had displayed their products, and about 4 lakh business and general visitors had attended the event. 

Though organisers plan to take precautions like having thermal scanners at all entry points and strictly enforcing the “no mask no entry” rule, it is certainly going to be a challenging task to conduct the event of such a magnitude in the midst of a pandemic. However, a lot will depend on how the situation will pan out over the next few weeks, officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paris Air Show Aero India 2021
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp