Cabinet expansion in Dec-end or early Jan, says Karnataka Minister

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The much-awaited cabinet expansion is likely to take place in the last week of December or the first week of January. According to Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, cabinet expansion was delayed due to the Gram Panchayat elections. A number of leaders in the BJP are desperately waiting for Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to expand his cabinet, though the party leadership does not appear to be keen on it so soon.

While he did not comment on the possible changes and inclusions, he told reporters that the cabinet will take a new shape in the next three weeks. Commenting on the chaos in the Legislative Council on Tuesday, he said the Speaker was a good person but did not have majority support inside, so it was better that he resigns from the post.

Jarkiholi said the candidate for the Belagavi Lok Sabha bypoll would take place after the bypoll dates are announced, and asserted that the party and its leaders would work sincerely for the par t y candidate. He said that dividing Belagavi district into Chikkodi and Gokak districts would help improve administration. Asked whether his son Amarnath would enter electoral politics, the minister said he “will not enter politics, at least at this juncture”.