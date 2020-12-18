STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Philanthropist, builder R N Shetty dies at 92

Well-known businessman, philanthropist and educationist R N Shetty died early on Thursday in Bengaluru after a cardiac arrest. He was 92.

Published: 18th December 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

R N Shetty (1928-2020) 

R N Shetty (1928-2020) 

By Express News Service

KARWAR : Well-known businessman, philanthropist and educationist R N Shetty died early on Thursday in Bengaluru after a cardiac arrest. He was 92.Shetty came a long way from humble beginnings. Born in a agricultural family on August 15, 1928 in Murudeshwar of Bhatkal taluk in Uttara Kannada district, he began his journey as a businessman at an early age. He floated a construction firm in 1961 and executed several mega projects. 

He ventured into the power sector by setting up the Varahi Hydel Power Project and went on to execute the Hidkal Dam, Supa Reservoir and the Gerusoppa Hydel Power Reservoir projects. His company also constructed the KLE Hospital and Research Centre in Belagavi, the massive RNS Hospital at Murudeshwar, tunnels for the Konkan Railway project and bagged several other works including the construction of national highways.

He also ventured into the hospitality sector by constructing several hotels, including the RNS Residency in Murudeshwar, and was instrumental in setting up several educational institution.Shetty is credited with transforming the tiny town of Murudeshwar into a major tourist attraction.

 The village had an ancient Murudeshwar temple, the deity of which is said to be one of the five parts of the Atma Linga which broke when Lord Ganesh tricked Ravana into handing it over to him while performing the ‘Sandhyavandana’ ritual.

The temple was renovated in recent years. A 237.5-foot tall Raja Gopura, with 20 storeys, was constructed by Shetty and inaugurated in April 2008. The gopura is considered the tallest among Hindu temples in the world. A 123-foot statue of Lord Shiva, touted as the tallest in the world, is a major tourist draw. Shetty had funded several organisations for the education of rural students in Uttara Kannada district. He had donated Rs 2.4 crore to the PM Cares Fund and Rs 1.03 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R N Shetty Karnataka
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp