She fights rivals to set foot in Mandya panchayat

Keelara, the native village of former Education Minister K V Shankere Gowda, is known for harmony among people across castes.

Published: 18th December 2020 05:40 AM

Prafulla Devi (right) speaks to a voter 

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU:  With the panchayat poll campaign peaking, and reports of auctioning of seats making headlines, a 30-year-old transwoman is fighting stigma, resources and strong rivals and is determined to create history in the panchayat poll battle of Mandya. Prafulla Devi, a social activist who marched from Mandya to Bengaluru, pressing for a permanent ban on illegal mining in and around the Krishna Raja Sagar reservoir, mobilised women against the opening of a wine shop in the village, and brought them together for economic empowerment. She is now pitted in a triangular contest in Keelara village of Mandya taluk.

Keelara, the native village of former Education Minister K V Shankere Gowda, is known for harmony among people across castes. Prafulla Devi, an ardent follower of Gandhi and Shankere Gowda’s love for promoting education, was inspired to be part of the panchayat, the grassroots of parliamentary democracy.

It was the sense of satisfaction in social service which inspired Prafulla Devi to reach out to the Deputy Commissioner and election authorities, seeking clarification on transwomen contesting the panchayat election. Citing the recommendations of the Backward Classes Commission, former chairman Dawaraknath recommended that transgenders and LGBT be considered under Category 2A. She knocked on the babu’s door to know from which category she should contest.

Delighted that she can contest in a ward reserved for general women category, Prafulla is in the fray for the autorickshaw symbol. Helping in farming activities, milking a cow and carrying out domestic work, Devi and her parents, relatives and friends are reaching out to voters with an appeal to give her an opportunity to serve the people. “I wanted to focus on improving the drainage system, construct toilets for all and focus on the development of the century-old government school,” she said.

Devi, aware of money power in the election, is confident that there are people who opt for the merits of the candidate rather than freebies or materialistic factors. This transwoman, who formed a federation of 20 self-help women groups in the village, claims that the people have seen her commitment and would definitely back her.

Prafulla’s father Nagaraja said they are happy that their daughter is contesting, and the sole objective is to serve the people. We are encouraging her for the good cause and hope that she will make it to the village panchayat, he said.

