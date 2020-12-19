STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP to reach grassroots level to create awareness on farm bills

 The BJP State Farmers’ Wing is organising meetings at panchayat and district levels to make farmers aware of the new farm bills passed by Central and State governments.

BJP flags (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The BJP State Farmers’ Wing is organising meetings at panchayat and district levels to make farmers aware of the new farm bills passed by Central and State governments. An executive meeting will be held in Bengaluru on Saturday to discuss ways to conduct these meets and to reach out to farmers across the State. 

After the inauguration of the meet by BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, the wing members will pass a resolution endorsing farm bills passed by Union and State governments. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will speak at the valedictory on Saturday. BJP State Farmers’ Wing Chairman Iranna Kadadi told The New Indian Express that they are endorsing the farm bills, especially those passed by the Central government. “Farmers are being misled and there is a need to create awareness. We will discuss the route map for the next few months at the committee meeting,’’ he added.

MP Shobha Karandlaje speaks to reporters in Udupi on Friday | EPS

BJP is conducting smaller meetings at the Panchayat level after the elections and bigger conventions at district or regional centres to highlight advantages of farm bills. “We have printed 10 lakh booklets explaining these aspects and we have already started distributing them to farmers. We will stress that the APMC Bill will benefit farmers, especially in border districts,’’ Iranna said.

He said that PM Narendra Modi in his recent speech said that 10,000 Farmers’ Produce Organisations would be set up across the country. “We want to at least 10 FPOs per district, making up 300 such organisations across the state. We will encourage farmers to form FPOs, educate them on getting subsidies from the government and eventually help them get a better market price,’’ he said. The meeting will list out the tasks for workers who will execute the plan to help farmers, he added.

