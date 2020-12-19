STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Chairman accuses council secretary of acting in partisan manner

Shetty blames officer for not citing proper rules to Dy Chairman who had occupied Chair

Published: 19th December 2020 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 02:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Legislative Council Chairman K Prathapchandra Shetty has issued a show-cause notice to the Council Secretary, blaming her for not bringing the House in order on Tuesday when it witnessed unprecedented, unruly scenes and asked why action should not be taken against her for dereliction of duty.
The notice, dated December 16 (the day after the ruckus), stated that the Secretary, KR Mahalakshmi, failed to cite appropriate rules to the Deputy Chairman, who had occupied the presiding officer’s chair even when the quorum bell was ringing and the chairman present in the office.

The officer acted in a partisan manner, helped the deputy chairman occupy the chair, and allowed him to continue with the proceedings without ensuring that the rules were followed. She also did not take action when the chairman was prevented from entering the House, Shetty stated.

Mahalakshmi was directed to respond within 48 hours of receiving the notice. Sources, however, said that it was the responsibility of Marshals to bring the situation under control when the members were pushing each other, and it would have been difficult for the officer to intervene.The Council witnessed unprecedented unruly scenes on Tuesday with legislators from the ruling BJP and opposition Congress pushing each other and indulging in heated exchanges over moving a no-confidence motion against 
the Chairman. 

Congress accused BJP of creating trouble by making Deputy Chairman occupy the Chair when the Chairman was present in his office, while the ruling party blamed the opposition for pushing the Deputy Chairman from the chair. Congress sought action against BJP MLCs, while the ruling party accused Shetty of being partisan and sought the Governor’s intervention to convene the session to take up the no-confidence motion against him. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Prathapchandra Shetty K R Mahalakshmi
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp