Chairman accuses council secretary of acting in partisan manner

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Legislative Council Chairman K Prathapchandra Shetty has issued a show-cause notice to the Council Secretary, blaming her for not bringing the House in order on Tuesday when it witnessed unprecedented, unruly scenes and asked why action should not be taken against her for dereliction of duty.

The notice, dated December 16 (the day after the ruckus), stated that the Secretary, KR Mahalakshmi, failed to cite appropriate rules to the Deputy Chairman, who had occupied the presiding officer’s chair even when the quorum bell was ringing and the chairman present in the office.

The officer acted in a partisan manner, helped the deputy chairman occupy the chair, and allowed him to continue with the proceedings without ensuring that the rules were followed. She also did not take action when the chairman was prevented from entering the House, Shetty stated.

Mahalakshmi was directed to respond within 48 hours of receiving the notice. Sources, however, said that it was the responsibility of Marshals to bring the situation under control when the members were pushing each other, and it would have been difficult for the officer to intervene.The Council witnessed unprecedented unruly scenes on Tuesday with legislators from the ruling BJP and opposition Congress pushing each other and indulging in heated exchanges over moving a no-confidence motion against

the Chairman.

Congress accused BJP of creating trouble by making Deputy Chairman occupy the Chair when the Chairman was present in his office, while the ruling party blamed the opposition for pushing the Deputy Chairman from the chair. Congress sought action against BJP MLCs, while the ruling party accused Shetty of being partisan and sought the Governor’s intervention to convene the session to take up the no-confidence motion against him.