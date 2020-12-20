Centre to pump in Rs 1.16 L-cr to develop Karnataka highways

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Minister of Highways and Road Transport Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said his ministry is investing Rs 1,16,144 crore in Karnataka for the development of highways and roads. Nineteen projects, at a cost of Rs 31,035 crore, are in progress under the Bharatmala and other schemes, he noted.

After laying the foundation stone at a virtual event and dedicating 33 National Highway projects worth Rs 10,904 crore, covering a length of 1,197 km, he gave details about the highway projects in progress and those in the pipeline.

“To provide smooth connectivity to the ports for the benefit of trade and economy, 433 projects of the coastal road from the Goa border to Kerala border connecting port cities of Belekeri, Karwar and Mangaluru, covering a length of 278 km, have been taken up at a cost of Rs 3,443 crore and the work has substantially been completed,” he said.

For the safety of road users, three projects have been sanctioned for providing protective measures on hill slopes in Shiradi Ghat on NH-75, Charmadi Ghat on NH -73, and Sampaje Ghat on NH-275, at Rs 115 crore, he said. The Detailed Project Report has been approved for the construction of a 23.60-metre tunnel for Shiradi Ghat at an estimated cost of Rs 10,000 crore after vetting from the Indian Institute of Science, and the bid document, statutory clearances and land acquisition plans are in progress, he said.

Three projects, spanning 76 km in Karnataka on the proposed Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, a priority project which includes the Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, have been approved and bids have been invited, Gadkari said, adding that the final feasibility report on setting up a Multimodal Logistics Park in Muddalingenahalli near Dobbspet is expected during February 2021. This project will improve efficiency, enabling reduction in logistics cost.

Gadkari said his Ministry has approved Rs 218 crore to Karnataka under Central Road & Infrastructure Fund and this will be released soon in the first instalment this year after the utilisation certificate is submitted.

CM B S Yediyurappa sought to expedite the improvement of all congested intersections on national highways connecting Bengaluru, besides upgradation of the existing four-lane NH section from Bengaluru to Tumakuru to eight lanes with service roads.

He urged Gadkari to release adequate grants to take up flood damage repair works as Karnataka had suffered severe damages to infrastructure. The CM said he will press upon deputy commissioners for the speedy disposal of pending cases regarding land acquisition to speed up highway projects. The investment of Rs 1.16 lakh crore for highway development in Karnataka by the Centre will help boost the state’s economy, he added.