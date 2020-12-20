STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Centre to pump in Rs 1.16 L-cr to develop Karnataka highways

Nineteen projects, at a cost of Rs 31,035 crore, are in progress under the Bharatmala and other schemes, he noted. 

Published: 20th December 2020 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and other ministers interact with Union Minister of Highways and Road Transport Nitin Gadkari via video conferencing in Bengaluru on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Minister of Highways and Road Transport Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said his ministry is investing Rs 1,16,144 crore in Karnataka for the development of highways and roads. Nineteen projects, at a cost of Rs 31,035 crore, are in progress under the Bharatmala and other schemes, he noted. 

After laying the foundation stone at a virtual event and dedicating 33 National Highway projects worth Rs 10,904 crore, covering a length of 1,197 km, he gave details about the highway projects in progress and those in the pipeline. 

“To provide smooth connectivity to the ports for the benefit of trade and economy, 433 projects of the coastal road from the Goa border to Kerala border connecting port cities of Belekeri, Karwar and Mangaluru, covering a length of 278 km, have been taken up at a cost of Rs 3,443 crore and the work has substantially been completed,” he said.

For the safety of road users, three projects have been sanctioned for providing protective measures on hill slopes in Shiradi Ghat on NH-75, Charmadi Ghat on NH -73, and Sampaje Ghat on NH-275, at Rs 115 crore, he said. The Detailed Project Report has been approved for the construction of a 23.60-metre tunnel for Shiradi Ghat at an estimated cost of Rs 10,000 crore after vetting from the Indian Institute of Science, and the bid document, statutory clearances and land acquisition plans are in progress, he said.

Three projects, spanning 76 km in Karnataka on the proposed Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, a priority project which includes the Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, have been approved and bids have been invited, Gadkari said, adding that the final feasibility report on setting up a Multimodal Logistics Park in Muddalingenahalli near Dobbspet is expected during February 2021. This project will improve efficiency, enabling reduction in logistics cost.

Gadkari said his Ministry has approved Rs 218 crore to Karnataka under Central Road & Infrastructure Fund and this will be released soon in the first instalment this year after the utilisation certificate is submitted.
CM B S Yediyurappa sought to expedite the improvement of all congested intersections on national highways connecting Bengaluru, besides upgradation of the existing four-lane NH section from Bengaluru to Tumakuru to eight lanes with service roads. 

He urged Gadkari to release adequate grants to take up flood damage repair works as Karnataka had suffered severe damages to infrastructure. The CM said he will press upon deputy commissioners for the speedy disposal of pending cases regarding land acquisition to speed up highway projects. The investment of Rs 1.16 lakh crore for highway development in Karnataka by the Centre will help boost the state’s economy, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka highways Nitin Gadkari
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp