Karnataka govt may pick up tab for Covid vaccine

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar hinted at providing vaccinations for free in Karnataka. After a high-level committee meeting, Sudhakar said that Karnataka has always been pro-people and has offered many free services, including Covid-19 tests and treatment for its people.

“Either the State Government, or both the Centre and State, will ensure that a decision regarding vaccines is taken keeping the best interests of the people in mind. Money is not a problem,” Sudhakar stressed.

