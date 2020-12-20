STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka HC rejects ex-minister’s plea in money-laundering case

The total amount involved in the offence of money laundering was Rs 27.05 crore.

Katta Subramanya Naidu

Katta Subramanya Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a setback to former minister Katta Subramanya Naidu and several others, the Karnataka High Court dismissed their petitions claiming properties attached by the Directorate of Enforcement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. 

Justice John Michael Cunha said the contention by the petitioners that their prosecution is based on ex post facto law is liable to be rejected. According to the order, the Deputy Director of ED filed a complaint under Section 45(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on March 24, 2014 against Naidu and 23 other accused seeking their prosecution under Sections 3 and 4 of the Act and also for confiscation of all the attached properties.

The ED stated in the complaint that Naidu directly and indirectly indulged, knowingly assisted, knowingly was a party and was involved in the process and activities connected with the proceeds of crime, including its concealment, possession, acquisition or use and claiming it as untainted property. The total amount involved in the offence of money laundering was Rs 27.05 crore. The judge noted that no one has an inviolable right to enjoy the wealth acquired by him by illegitimate means. 

