All 32 candidates at Ravoor win unopposed 

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: All the 32 candidates from the Ravoor Gram Panchayat in Chittapur taluk have been elected unopposed. Chittapur Tahsildar Umakant Halli said that 56 candidates had filed nominations to contest 32 seats in seven villages falling under Ravoor Gram Panchayat limits.

Saturday was the last day to withdraw nominations, and 24 candidates took their documents back allowing unanimous election, he added Halle said that the polls are scheduled to be held for 410 seats of 132 Gram Panchayts in Chittapur taulk. Of these, 91 candidates have been elected unopposed, 302 candidates have withdrawn their nominations and 767 candidates are in fray.

For 23 seats of Yagapur Gram Panchayat, 13 candidates have been elected and 17 are in the fray for the remaining 10 seats. For 20 seats at Halakatta Grama Panchayat, 11 candidates have been elected unopposed, while 18 are fighting it out for nine seats.

Leaders of villages coming under the Ravoor Gram Panchayat felicitated the elected members and thanked the 24 candidates who withdrew their nominations. They said unopposed election would help in the development of Gram Panchayat.

Apart from this, Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) Chairman Dattatreya Patil Revoor announced that the board will provide a special grant of Rs 1 crore to GPs where members are elected unopposed.

