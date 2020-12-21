STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

All 32 candidates at Ravoor win unopposed 

Of these, 91 candidates have been elected unopposed, 302 candidates have withdrawn their nominations and 767 candidates are in fray.

Published: 21st December 2020 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

The new members of Ravoor Grama Panchayat, in Chittapur on Sunday

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: All the 32 candidates from the Ravoor Gram Panchayat in Chittapur taluk have been elected unopposed. Chittapur Tahsildar Umakant Halli said that 56 candidates had filed nominations to contest 32 seats in seven villages falling under Ravoor Gram Panchayat limits.

Saturday was the last day to withdraw nominations, and 24 candidates took their documents back allowing unanimous election, he added  Halle said that the polls are scheduled to be held for 410 seats of 132 Gram Panchayts in Chittapur taulk. Of these, 91 candidates have been elected unopposed, 302 candidates have withdrawn their nominations and 767 candidates are in fray.

For 23 seats of Yagapur Gram Panchayat, 13 candidates have been elected and 17 are in the fray for the remaining 10 seats. For 20 seats at Halakatta Grama Panchayat, 11 candidates have been elected unopposed, while 18 are fighting it out for nine seats.

Leaders of villages coming under the Ravoor Gram Panchayat felicitated the elected members and thanked the 24 candidates who withdrew their nominations. They said unopposed election would help in the development of Gram Panchayat. 

Apart from this, Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) Chairman Dattatreya Patil Revoor announced that the board will provide a special grant of Rs 1 crore to GPs where members are elected unopposed. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Explainer: What all do we know about the new COVID-19 strain?
For representational purpose.
New COVID-19 strain: India, Canada and others suspend flights from UK until December 31
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp