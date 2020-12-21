STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Candidates go big,  spend lakhs to woo voters 

The first phase of Gram Panchayat elections will be held on December 22, and candidates are going the extra mile to ensure their victory.

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The first phase of Gram Panchayat elections will be held on December 22, and candidates are going the extra mile to ensure their victory. Besides going door to door, the candidates have also resorted to digital campaigning. This election, 30-second clips of candidates with their photograph and background music are trending on WhatsApp and Facebook. 

As candidates are also wooing voters with liquor and non-vegetarian food spending lakhs, old-timers recall that just a decade ago, puffed rice and tea would be big deal.  The candidates are burning cash as, unlike other elections, there is no expenditure limit set by the State Election Commission on these polls.

He sells 2 acres of land 
The contest at Toranhalli village in Chikodi taluk is so intense that one of the two candidates in fray has sold two acres of his ten-acre property to raise Rs 20 lakh. The cost is no limit here as the candidates are fighting for pride. 

Tour packages to lure voters 
Money, liquor and non-veg food are passe. At Avarolli village in Khanapur taluk, it is tour packages that could tip the scales. All the three candidates have sent voters on three-day tour to Ulavi, and it is said that the voters will arrive in the village on December 22 and go straight to vote.

11,256 candidates in fray for 3,808 seats

Of 477 Gram Panchayats in Belagavi, 259 with 4,259 seats are facing polls on Tuesday. Since 437 candidates have been elected unopposed, elections will be held for 3,808 seats for which 11,256 candidates are in the fray.

