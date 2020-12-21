STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

With GP polls tomorrow,  they hope for better infra

Villagers seek toilets, drinking water, decent shelter and better roads , Demand more employment opportuinites to prevent migration to cities 

Published: 21st December 2020 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

An elderly man takes his cattle for grazing near Tungani in Kanakapura on Sunday. The villagers demand better medical facilities for their cattle and for them cow slaughter was not a priority | vinod

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

RAMANAGARA: As half of the state is gearing up for the first phase of Gram Panchayat elections on Tuesday, a large number of candidates are falling back on the age-old formula of offering better basic amenities, like toilets, decent shelter, drinking water and good roads, to garner votes. Despite threats boycotting elections at some villages, voters are looking forward to the elections with hope.

TNIE visited a few villages in Ramanagara and Kanakapura districts to assess the mood on the ground. A small hamlet, Achhalu Doddi, has over 120 voters, who stay in thatched-roof huts. The villagers, who work as farm or construction labourers, want only their basic demands met -- like a house with a decent roof and a toilet. Open defecation is still practised today, putting their womenfolk in danger.

Though they have been staying here for years, they don’t have ownership of the land where their huts stand. Not just here, at many villagers in the surrounding, farm labourers don’t own land of their residence. “We neither have money to buy land, nor have land to sell.

All we live for is today,” said  Nanjaiah, a village farmhand. At Yarehalli in Kootagal Gram Panchayat in Kanakapura taluk, villagers have decided to boycott the elections as their demand for better road connectivity to their village has not been met. Asserting their threat, villagers have stuck pamphlets declaring the boycott on the walls of panchayat office and other buildings.

For other villagers the health of their cattle is priority. Ramachandra from Varegerehalli in Ramanagara, who has two cows and two calves, said, “Our life revolves around cattle. We need a better veterinary hospital.” Villagers also demand employment locally which stops them from migrating to cities. Chandregowda from Kallahalli said, “There is a complete mismatch between what the government figures show on MGNREGA and what happens on the ground.

The government releases large amounts of money for these projects, but contractors deploy earthmovers and other machinery, robbing us of jobs and earning opportunities.” Some villagers welcomed the recent amendments to the APMC bill.

Nagaraju from Kailancha Grama Panchayat, who grows paddy, said that he spends Rs 1,000 to transport his produce to Ramanagara APMC, and in addition pays Rs 500 each to two-three labourers to load and unload. But now with the APMC bill, they can sell from their own land. “Also, when I sell at APMC, I have to pay 10-20 per cent commission to middleman. All these costs will be saved,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Explainer: What all do we know about the new COVID-19 strain?
For representational purpose.
New COVID-19 strain: India, Canada and others suspend flights from UK until December 31
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp