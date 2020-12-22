Karnataka government clears five projects, likely to create 13000 jobs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) headed by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has given clearance for five projects that bring in investment of Rs 26,659 crore, and are expected to generate employment for 13,341 people.

Clearance was given for five companies at the SHLCC meeting held on Monday. Elest Pvt Ltd plans to set up an electric vehicle manufacturing unit on 85 acres in Hubballi-Dharwad, with an estimated investment of Rs 14,255 crore, and will create 867 jobs.

The same company was given clearance to establish a lithium-ion cells and battery manufacturing unit on 88 acres in Hubballi-Dharwad, with an investment of Rs 6,339 crore, and is expected to generate 1,804 jobs. Hyunet Private Ltd, which is setting up a plant to manufacture lithium batteries and electric vehicles on 300 acres in Chikkaballapura, is expected to invest Rs 1,825 crore and create employment for 2,210 people.

Hyderabad-based Miraculum Green Power Pvt Ltd was given clearance to establish a 110-MW hybrid wind solar power project at an investment of Rs 1,290 crore. The project, coming up on 700 acres in Jagalur taluk of Davanagere is likely to create 2,820 jobs.

Another Hyderabad-based firm, Sanali Power Pvt Ltd, will also up a hybrid wind solar power project on 1,710 acres in Jagalur taluk of Davanagere. It will invest Rs 2,950 crore and is expected to create 5,640 jobs.