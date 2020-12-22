STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC restrains state government over withdrawal of cases against MLAs, MPs 

The court was hearing the public interest litigation filed by People's Union For Civil Liberties-Karnataka questioning the decision taken by the government.

Published: 22nd December 2020 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka high court

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Karnataka High Court on Monday restrained the BJP-led government from en masse withdrawal of criminal cases against its elected representatives, including MLAs, MPs and ministers, such as JC Madhu Swamy, BC Patil, Anand Singh, Renukacharya, MP Pratap Simha, Independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh and others. 

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the interim order restraining the State government from withdrawing cases against the accused, based on an order passed on August 31, 2020. 

The Bench said the government advocate had sought time to comply with court directions.  "A case is made out for interim relief by the petitioner. Accordingly, we direct that no steps should be taken on the basis of the order dated August 31, 2020," the Bench said, while giving the government one more opportunity to comply with the order. 

The Bench was hearing the public interest litigation filed by People's Union For Civil Liberties-Karnataka (PUCL-K) questioning the decision taken by the government at the cabinet meeting to withdraw 61 cases.

Petitioner's counsel Clifton Rozario submitted that the government had resolved to grant permission for withdrawal of prosecution, and the Director, Department of Prosecution and Government Litigation, was suggested to file necessary applications before the concerned courts where the cases are pending. "The criminal cases ought not to be withdrawn. Importantly, a number of cases pertain to destruction of public property and communal crimes," he argued.

On the last date of hearing, the Bench noted that the Apex Court had held that even if the government instructs the public prosecutor to withdraw from prosecution of a case, the latter, after applying his mind to the facts of the case, may either agree with the instructions and file a petition before court stating grounds of withdrawal, or disagree, having found a good case and refuse to file the withdrawal petition.

The Apex Court had further observed that the public prosecutor cannot act like a post box or on the dictates of the state government, and has to act objectively as he is also an officer of the Court. The Bench had also stated that action under Section 321 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, can be taken only with permission of the court. No court is bound by such a decision to withdraw from prosecution. 

Even if an application is made under Section 321 of CrPC, courts are duty-bound to assess whether a prima facie case is made out or not, and the court has power to reject the prayer, it said.  While passing this order, the Bench on December 1, 2020, had directed the government to forward copies of the order to public prosecutors to whom instructions were given to withdraw from prosecution in 61 cases. However, this order was not complied with, so the Bench passed the interim order. Further hearing will be held on January 29, 2021. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Karnataka criminal politics Karnataka government
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp