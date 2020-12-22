STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test

The State Government is yet to establish how many such air travellers have arrived in Karnataka from the UK over the past fortnight. 

Published: 22nd December 2020 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, covid testing, Delhi

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At least 138 air passengers arriving from the United Kingdom, where a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus was reported a fortnight ago, have entered Karnataka after flying in without COVID-19 negative certificates or being subjected to tests on arrival.

With the Civil Aviation Ministry banning all incoming flights from the UK, and the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry issuing directions on Monday to all states and Union territories to put in place testing and quarantine protocols for air travellers on arrival from the UK, the State Government is now tracing these passengers.

The State Government is yet to establish how many such air travellers have arrived in Karnataka from the UK over the past fortnight. 

The state Health and Family Welfare Department on Monday evening issued a circular directing Bengaluru and Mangaluru international airports to provide the lists of passengers who have arrived from the UK from since December 7.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar revealed that on Sunday and Monday, of the 291 air passengers who arrived from the UK on a British Airways flight, 49 travelled without COVID-19 certificates, and neither were they subjected to RT-PCR tests. Of the 246 passengers who arrived on an Air-India flight, 89 came without a Covid negative certificate and remained untested. 

ALSO WATCH:

“These passengers are asymptomatic, but for safety, we have sought their details from the civil aviation ministry and are tracing them. Once traced, RT-PCR tests will be conducted on them.” said Sudhakar.

BIAL to follow protocols, conduct RT-PCR testing

The circular, signed by Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Jawaid Akhtar, states: "... For all flights arriving from today, RT-PCR testing must be done for all passengers originating from the UK, including those transiting in other airports outside the UK." 

"Those who are RT-PCR positive shall be under hospital isolation and positive samples should be sent to NIMHANS, Bengaluru, for molecular testing. Passengers who are RT-PCR negative shall be under strict home quarantine for 14 days. Contact details of all such passengers should be informed to district surveillance officers for quarantine follow-up," it added.

This will not require any special arrangements at the Kempegowda International Airport, as there are no flights scheduled to arrive here till Tuesday midnight, after which the ban on flights from the UK will be in effect until December 31.

A Bangalore International Airport Ltd spokesperson said, "Based on the circular from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, BIAL will follow all government protocol and testing required. Based on current flight schedules, there are no flights from the UK coming in to BLR Airport before the ban is enforced at 11.59 pm on December 22."

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra said there are no direct flights from the UK to Mangaluru International Airport, but chances of passengers landing in Mangaluru through connecting flights cannot be ruled out.

He has sought details from airport authorities. Dr Sudhakar said a kiosk will be set up at both airports where passengers coming from the UK will be tested on arrival. "The new variant of COVID-19 is said to be spreading fast but is not as virulent. We don’t have to worry. Our health professionals keep studying the virus and the state government will keep all updated," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus UK Karnataka flights COVID new strain Karnataka COVID tests
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp