Karnataka HC passes order unfreezing DA for Bharat Electronics, Hindustan Aeronautics workmen

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a relief to workers of Bharat Electronics Limited and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday passed an interim order staying operation of the office memorandum freezing Dearness Allowance (DA) of workmen by both the central government undertakings.

Passing the interim order after hearing the petitions filed by Bharat Electronics Workers’ Union and HAL Employees' Association, questioning the office memorandum dated November 19, 2020, Justice R Devdas directed both BEL and HAL to ensure payment of DA with effect from October 1, 2020, and also issued notice to the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, BEL and HAL.

Arguing on behalf of Bharat Electronics Workers’ Union and HAL Employees’ Association, senior counsel Subbarao argued that DA should be paid to workmen as per the All India Consumer Price Index once in three months, depending on the cost of living.

However, a memorandum was issued by the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Government of India, freezing DA for non-unionised supervisors and executives, in view of the crisis arising out of Covid-19, from October 1, 2020.