No night curfew or fresh COVID-19 lockdown in Karnataka: CM BS Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Allaying apprehensions that night curfew may be imposed in the state, like in neighbouring Maharashtra, after a new strain of SARS-CoV2 was detected in Britain, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said there was no need for such a measure as of now.

The State Government is also not looking at any kind of lockdown or quarantine for inter-state travellers. "We understand that the finding of a mutated strain of the virus has worried the people of the state and also the country.

We have come to know that someone who arrived in Chennai has been found infected. We have to be extra cautious and we have put stringent measures in place," he said.

New Year restrictions in place: CM BS Yediyurappa

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa explained that all international travellers will be checked at the airports itself before allowing them into the state. To a question on imposing night ban he said,"There is no need for it here for now. Restrictions for New Year celebrations are already in place."

The Maharashtra government on Monday had announced a night curfew in municipal corporation areas as a precautionary step amid growing concerns over the new virus strain spreading in Britain.

However, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said that he will discuss with the CM regarding imposing night curfew in the state, but ruled out the possibility of a lockdown.

"I held discussions with the Union Health Department Secretary, who said that there was no reason to worry, but necessary precautionary measures should be taken. There is no question of a lockdown and, in my personal opinion, certain activities like partying, gathering in numbers during night times can be stopped. I will meet the CM and discuss with him about the night curfew," he added.

Meanwhile, Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said the state Health Department is imposing quarantine norms only for international travellers from the UK, but not for inter-state travellers.

"As of now, we are not imposing any quarantine rules for inter-state travellers. We will implement it later if the situation demands," Pandey told The New Indian Express.