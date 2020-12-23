VHP volunteers to visit villages across Karnataka to seek funds for Ram Mandir

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) volunteers will reach out to 90 lakh people in 27,500 villages across Karnataka, seeking funds for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. They have formed teams of five members each to visit these villages and collect Rs 10, Rs 100 and Rs 1,000 as donations, said VHP working president Alok Kumar, who was in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

He said that VHP will go door-to-door in four lakh villages and reach out to 11 crore families across the country to collect donations for the construction of the mandir and other facilities in Ayodhya. The team members will be given printed coupons of Rs 10, Rs 100 and Rs 1,000 denominations.

The donations are deposited in the Teerth Kshetra bank account within 48 hours and the volunteers have been given a code number at the nearest branch of one of three banks — State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank.