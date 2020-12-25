STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Find out which flight services are resuming from Hubballi in January

Three airlines - Indigo, Star Air and True Jet - will bring other cities nearer to Hubballi which will help thousands of passengers from the region.

Published: 25th December 2020 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Indigo flight

Indigo flight up in the air in Hubballi. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A series of flights will connect Hubballi with Ahmedabad, Tirupati, Bengaluru, Kochi, Goa, Hyderabad and New Delhi from New Year.

Three airlines - Indigo, Star Air and True Jet - will help thousands of passengers get to other cities from Hubballi. 

Hubballi-Ahmedabad

Hubballi Airport will be connected to Gujarat as Indigo airlines is set to resume flight service between Hubballi and Ahmedabad from January 4.

It was one of the most popular routes often taken by business travellers. The lockdown enforcement had stopped flight services but its set to resume in January.

According to reliable resources, there was a huge demand for this route to open up and that people have been demanding to resume the services. 

Indigo will operate the Airbus between these two cities thrice a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday). 

Kochi-Hubballi-Goa

In the second week of January, Indigo is planning to resume Kochi-Hubballi-Goa flight which will connect both Kerala and Goa with Hubballi.

There is a proposal to start a new flight to New Delhi and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has been showing interest to start a direct flight to the union capital.

Indigo may start a flight to this route in March after getting certain permissions from the concerned department and airports.

Rupesh Kumar Deputy General Manager of Hubballi Airport said, there is a demand to operate flights to various destinations, as the number of passengers from the city have been gradually increasing.

From January more number of flights will operate from the airport.

From the second week of January, Start Air has planned to resume a flight to temple town Tirupati.

The airline has not yet given confirmation to the Hubballi airport, but the officials of the airline said they will operate Tirupati flight from mid-January.

In addition to these two airlines, True Jet also has taken permissions to operate flights between Hubballi-Bengaluru and Hubballi-Hyderabad. Recently, the officials of True Jet held a meeting with Hubballi Airport officials and showed interest in operating two routes from mid-January.

