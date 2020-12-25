STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Patronage slowly improving at airports across Karnataka but not even 50% of pre-covid levels

Belagavi airport is the only one of all the airports that is set to near its pre-COVID level passengers, reveals AAI figures.

Belagavi airport in Karnataka

Belagavi airport in Karnataka. (Photo | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kempegowda International Airport, (KIA) in Bengaluru has recorded nearly 13 lakh flyers, both domestic and international, in November. This is in line with the Month on Month increase in patronage recorded at airports across the country.

Statistics from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) reveal that a total of 1,35,67,808 air passengers flew from airports across the country, which marks a dip of 56.5% over the number that flew in November 2019. However, there is reason for optimism when compared to the previous month (October 2020) figure of 1,11,70,366 flyers as it shows an increase of over 24,000 passengers. 

The figures are expected to show a much better increase in December as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has permitted airlines to operate upto 80% of their fleet which existed before COVID struck the country. The Festive season is also expected to give a boost to travel. 

The data reveals that Bengaluru had 12,99,444 passengers, an increase of nearly 1.5 lakh as compared to 11,46,474 passengers the previous month. However, when compared to the corresponding period last year, it has gone down by 55.1%. In November 2019, KIA had 28,93,291 people flying out of it. 

All the 7 airports across Karnataka have shown a minor growth over the previous month. Of them, Hubballi and Mangaluru airports stand out as they have a 50% improvement (see box). Mangaluru International airport recorded 78,484 passengers in November as compared to 53,566 in October while Hubballi had 13,702 passengers compared to 8,615 last month.

Belagavi airport is the only one of all the airports that is set to near its pre-COVID level passengers, reveals AAI figures. It had 29,568 passengers in November this year, compared to 29,640 flyers in November last year.   

Domestic plus international passengers at airports in Karnataka:  

Airport     Nov 2020 Oct 2020 
Bidar 1,125         1,280
Kalaburgi 6,540         5,828
Mysuru 8,146         6,981
Hubli 13,702         8,615
Belagavi 29,568       26,183
Mangaluru 78,486       53,566
Bengaluru 12,99,444     11,46,474

