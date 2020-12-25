Savadi, Kumathalli groups fight over Sankonatti Gram Panchayat

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A battle of prestige between the groups of Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi and MLA Mahesh Kumathalli is on at the Sankonatti Gram Panchayat (GP), which is the biggest in the state. Both the BJP factions are fighting tooth and nail to achieve a majority in this 56-member panchayat that falls in Athani taluk where the highest number of 149 candidates are in the fray. The election here is scheduled for December 27.

Besides Sankonatti, the GP covers several areas of Athani suburbs and villages like Hosatti, Vadratti, Badakambitota and Kesalalatota. The attraction for the contestants here is the large amount of funds allocated by the government in the budget. Many contestants have already hosted several parties and held events to woo voters. Almost every day, sumptuous meals are offered by contestants to a large number of people and that money and liquor also is said to be distributed secretly.

Several villagers from Athani suburbs said that political leaders are keen to ensure victory of their groups as vacant lands in the region are in big demand that fetch rich dividends to buyers. As the GP, with a population of 27,000, covers a vast area, funds are also being released abundantly by the government every year, they said.

The BJP is divided into four different groups and two of them are promoted by Savadi and Kumathalli. The group promoted by Savadi has been in power in the GP for the past three terms, while the other headed by Kumathalli was in power for three consecutive terms prior to that.According to voters in Vadratti, panchayat members have focused on the development of only Sankonatti and neglected all other areas so far. “We want candidates who ensure development of all parts of GP to win the election this time,’’ they added.