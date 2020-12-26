Amit Shah may announce Vijayanagar district: BJP leaders

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: During his two-day visit to Karnataka, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to tour the world heritage site Hampi. The local administration is expected to start the groundwork to beef up security and other arrangements soon.

A local BJP leader said that the party expects Shah to also announce the formation of new Vijayanagar district. “We have been waiting for the announcement of the new district for a long time. The date of filing objections will end by January 14. We hope Shah visits Hampi and announces its formation,” he added.

A district administration official said, “Shah is expected to tour Karnataka from January 16 to 17. He will participate in a government function in Hosapete and is expected to visit Hampi as well. However, we are waiting for a final confirmation from the government.” The official said, “We will cooperate with the minister’s security personnel.

We will ensure that tourists are not affected during his visit.”Local BJP members said Shah wanted to visit Hampi for quite some time. “He will visit the Rapid Action Force (RAF) Training Centre at Bhadravathi in Shivamogga district. But his plan to visit Ballari district is not confirmed yet,” said a local BJP leader from Ballari. Locals also hope that Shah will visit Anjanadri Hill.