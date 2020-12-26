Udupi: Trying to save son, man meets watery grave

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A 43-year-old man, identified as Mahesh, drowned near St Mary’s Island off Malpe coast on Thursday. Hailing from Kanakapura near Bengaluru, he had come to St Mary’s Island with his family. He drowned while playing in the water along with his kids, it is said.

Though rescue boat staff tried to save him, he died on the way to the hospital. Sources said that Mahesh, a software engineer, had planned a trip to Udupi. His sons, studying in Grades 8 and 3, were playing in the water, while one among them was hit by a large wave. In a bid to rescue his son, Mahesh went forward in the sea and got washed away.