Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka may be witnessing a marked decline in the number of new Covid cases and deaths presently, but Dr CN Manjunath, State Covid Task Force member and Director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, says the panel expects a surge in numbers in the next few weeks, probably by January-end.

In an exclusive interview to TNSE, Dr Manjunath explained, “If you look at the pattern in European countries, the number of cases started going up again nearly 6-8 weeks after there was a decline. We are predicting a similar trend in India and also in Karnataka. It has been six weeks since the numbers have begun falling, so we will have to wait for a few more weeks when we can expect a surge.”

Warning against complacency, whether it is a new virus strain or the older one, he said, “People have to be very cautious and cooperate with the State Government. Otherwise, any sort of measures or enforcement will not work. It is in the hands of people to control and contain the second surge.”

New strain being studied, Fresh guidelines likely

Amid concerns over the new Covid variant entering the state from the UK, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said new Covid-19 guidelines will be announced soon.

“A discussion is on with experts and the Union Health Ministry on the matter,” he said.