STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Did govt ignore complaints on Safe City tender?

Alleged irregularities brought to govt’s notice in March, but no action was taken

Published: 29th December 2020 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

D Roopa Moudgil, Home Secretary

By M G Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The faceoff between two IPS officers, D Roopa and Hemant Nimbalkar, over the tender process for the Bengaluru Safe City Project has also revealed the government’s alleged inaction despite receiving several complaints alleging irregularities and corruption. Sources said that the alleged irregularities were brought to the notice of the government through several complaints, as early as March.

“The letters were sent to the Vigilance wing of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) and senior police officers. But nothing happened till July when the DPAR’s Vigilance wing wrote to the Home Department asking to give information to the complainant directly,” a source said.

The New Indian Express has accessed the copies of three complaints. The first complaint is dated March 3 and is written by one Sharad Azad, General Secretary of All India Anti-Corruption Society. It was addressed to the Deputy Secretary of DPAR (Vigilance) and copies were marked to top police officials including the then Police Commissioner of Bengaluru city.

 The second complaint was given by M K Kumaraswamy of the Janata Dal (S) to the DPAR (Vigilance) on June 25 and the latter had asked the Home Department on July 23 to furnish the details of the tender to the complainant.

The third complaint was given to the Prime Minister’s Office by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), which was reportedly wrongly disqualified in the tender process, on June 29. The company had brought to the notice of the PM’s office that the directors of the two bidders were common and one of the common directors in both the companies was holding more than 5 per cent shares, which is a clear indication of Conflict of Interest.

Besides, it had also raised concerns that one of the bidders had quoted a Chinese brand for elements like cameras, servers and storage. “These Chinese-made products were demonstrated to the Bengaluru Police and other members of the evaluation committee. The usage of Chinese products in this important project of public security poses a great security risk as the enormous data of the residents of Bengaluru can be accessed by other than intended users and can be used for tracking and monitoring,” BEL had stated in the complaint.

Roopa replies to memo
Home Secretary D Roopa, who was issued a memo by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, has given a reply, attaching related documents, sources said. She was issued a memo as she had written to the Chief Secretary about the alleged irregularities in the tender.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPS officers Safe City Project
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp