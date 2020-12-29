Grant autonomy only if colleges can govern selves: MR Doreswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prof MR Doreswamy, an advisor to the State Government on education reforms, has recommended taking into account a few key criteria for granting autonomy to colleges. He said the autonomous status of a college should reflect its capacity for self-governance in terms of admissions, designing innovative curricula, financial stability and management and competence to navigate the institution towards excellence in education.

“Although the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has recommended that all higher education institutions should move towards autonomy by 2030, given the large number of colleges in the state, their capacity for self-governance -- particularly the new colleges and government colleges located in geographically disadvantaged locations -- I recommend carrying forward this recommendation in phases, giving ample opportunity, time and support to these institutions to move towards autonomy in the time-frame set,” he said in a statement.

He, however, pointed out that for institutions which have been assessed and accredited by NAAC as ‘Grade A’ successively twice, autonomy may be granted forthwith.