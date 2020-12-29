STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Grant autonomy only if colleges can govern selves: MR Doreswamy

Prof M R Doreswamy, an advisor to the State Government on education reforms, has recommended taking into account a few key criteria for granting autonomy to colleges.

Published: 29th December 2020 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Dr MR Doreswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prof MR Doreswamy, an advisor to the State Government on education reforms, has recommended taking into account a few key criteria for granting autonomy to colleges. He said the autonomous status of a college should reflect its capacity for self-governance in terms of admissions, designing innovative curricula, financial stability and management and competence to navigate the institution towards excellence in education.

“Although the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has recommended that all higher education institutions should move towards autonomy by 2030, given the large number of colleges in the state, their capacity for self-governance -- particularly the new colleges and government colleges located in geographically disadvantaged locations -- I recommend carrying forward this recommendation in phases, giving ample opportunity, time and support to these institutions to move towards autonomy in the time-frame set,” he said in a statement.

He, however, pointed out that for institutions which have been assessed and accredited by NAAC as ‘Grade A’ successively twice, autonomy may be granted forthwith.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MR Doreswamy National Education Policy
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp