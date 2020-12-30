Kurubas raise pitch for ST tag, KSE leads stir

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The Kurubas’ stir for a Scheduled Tribe tag entered former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s home turf, with the leaders demanding ST status for the dominant Kuruba community. Despite Siddaramaiah’s opposition to the stir -- he has accused the RSS of plotting to divide the Kurubas and weaken his leadership -- Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa and A H Vishwanath announced that they would not rest until the Kuruba community gets ST reservation.

Clarifying that the stir is headed by the Kanakagurupeeta seer and no one would be invited to join it, Eshwarappa said it is time to set aside political interests. The lack of political leadership at the Centre and State had deprived the community of reservation, he said. He was confident that their struggle would yield fruit. Assuring the community of 6.5 per cent reservation, he said he would prevail on the Centre to increase reservation to 15 per cent.

Referring to surprise over a minister leading the stir, instead of resigning over the issue, Eshwarappa said he wanted to remain in office to draw the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, and apprise them of the flaws in the system.Decrying allegations that RSS is behind the stir, Eshwarappa played the Hindu unity card, saying the RSS never divides people. Recalling his long association with the Sangh, he said that “Hindutuva will get justice if Kurubas get justice”, and said they have got support from all quarters, including Congress and JDS leaders.

Sri Eshwaranandapuri Swami said the stir started from Siddaramaiah’s residence as he was the leader of their struggle, and said they would again invite him to lead the agitation.Hailing Eshwarappa for extending support, he announced that a padayatra would be taken to New Delhi, and the 60 lakh Kuruba population would be mobilised.

The swami said that about 10 lakh Kurubas would participate in a mammoth rally in Bengaluru on February 7, and appealed to people from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Hassan to join in. The stir will help lakhs of people avail of educational and financial benefits, he said.

‘Kuruba unity helped Siddu become CM’

BJP MLC A H Vishwanath said that Opposition leader Siddaramaiah would not have become Chief Minister if the Kuruba community had not been organised under the Kanaka peeta.Speaking at Kanaka Bhavan here, he said Siddaramaiah should extend support to the struggle instead of questioning the need for the ST reservation stir. He said that Valmikis, who now have 15 MLAs and three MPs, are ready to agitate for ST quota for educational, economic and political empowerment of the community.

Clarifying that the stir was not against or in support of any community, he claimed that Siddaramaiah was with the Kuruba struggle. Former minister H M Revanna said the Kurubas in Bengaluru are not comfortable demanding ST reservation, though there are many benefits. He said the Veerashaiva community, that has given eight Chief Ministers, now has a Board to make use of benefits from the government.