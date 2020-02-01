Citizen-centric policing is top priority: New Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Citizen-centric policing and the use of technology for law and order would be his priority, Praveen Sood told media after taking charge as the new DG&IGP on Friday.

Thanking Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and home minister Basavaraja Bommai for having faith in him and appointing him as the state police chief, he said it was a great opportunity and responsibility to serve 6.5 crore people of the state. "I am looking forward to deliver the best to the public. We are a one lakh strong police force. We can look after the public only if requirements of the police are taken care of," Sood said.

"Policing has to become citizen-centric. We have to understand what the common man wants from the police and focus on that. Whether it has to be delivered manually or technologically, we will have to discuss and do it. We have problems like staff crunch. Hence, we have to leverage technology. I will work towards bringing in citizen-centric policing and deliver more services to public through technology," he added.

He also said that projects that were successful in Bengaluru will be introduced across the state. “We cannot ignore the fact that more people live in rural areas than cities. I will ensure that they get best of our services,” Sood said.