Karnataka HC dismisses petition against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In yet another relief to Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, the Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed another election petition questioning the legality of his election.

Justice John Michael Cunha dismissed the petition filed by G Devarajegowda, a voter from Hassan, on grounds that the petitioner had not complied with the statutory procedure under Section 81(3) of the Representation of Peoples Act.

According to the order, the petitioner had not signed the documents enclosed in the election petition to support the allegations of corrupt practices he made against against Prajwal. The court observed that the petitioner was required to rectify the defects in the petition within 45 days from the date of election of the returned candidate.

However, the petitioner has not done the same within time, the judge said while pointing out the defects in filing of the petition. On January 17, 2020, one more election petition filed by defeated BJP candidate A Manju against the election of Prajwal was dismissed by the HC on technical grounds.