Union Budget empowers farmers: Expert 

BENGALURU: Unlike giving incentives and loan waiver to farmers, this budget empowers the farming community and this is the best budget for the agriculture sector, said Prof M B Rajegowda, an agrometeorologist and former registrar, University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS).

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Prof Rajegowda said waiving their loans is a short-term measure. “This budget stresses on increasing farmers’ economy. For instance, solar panel at lands and with the available resources, farmers can generate electricity. The same can be used in irrigation. They can earn money by selling off excess electricity.”

Pointing out the seed storage with self-help groups (SGH) in villages, Rajegowda said farmers will buy seeds from multinational companies. “This means, their money will go to MNCs. Now by involving SHGs, where women from the farming community will get to be part of it, their own money will circulate among themselves. This apart, the budget announced warehouse storage at the taluk level. This will save money and time of farmers. This budget focuses on overall rural development,” he added.