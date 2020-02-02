Home States Karnataka

Union Budget empowers farmers: Expert 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Prof Rajegowda said waiving their loans is a short-term measure.

Published: 02nd February 2020 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unlike giving incentives and loan waiver to farmers, this budget empowers the farming community and this is the best budget for the agriculture sector, said Prof M B Rajegowda, an agrometeorologist and former registrar, University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS). 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Prof Rajegowda said waiving their loans is a short-term measure. “This budget stresses on increasing farmers’ economy. For instance, solar panel at lands and with the available resources, farmers can generate electricity. The same can be used in irrigation. They can earn money by selling off excess electricity.” 

Pointing out the seed storage with self-help groups (SGH) in villages, Rajegowda said farmers will buy seeds from multinational companies. “This means, their money will go to MNCs. Now by involving SHGs, where women from the farming community will get to be part of it, their own money will circulate among themselves. This apart, the budget announced warehouse storage at the taluk level. This will save money and time of farmers. This budget focuses on overall rural development,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Union Budget Union Budget 2020 farmers
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp