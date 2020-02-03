Home States Karnataka

INTERVIEW | Love for Kannada cannot come by giving incentives: Sudha Murty

Acclaimed author, engineer, philanthropist, movie buff and Infosys Foundation chairperson — Sudha Murty wears many hats and enjoys all these roles.

Published: 03rd February 2020 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Philanthropist and writer Sudha Murty. (File | EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Acclaimed author, engineer, philanthropist, movie buff and Infosys Foundation chairperson — Sudha Murty wears many hats and enjoys all these roles. But one thing she takes pride in is her love for Kannada.

In an interview to The New Indian Express, Sudha Murty, wife of Infosys chief mentor N R Narayana Murthy, speaks on Kannada litertaure, Kannadigas and how to popularise the language. She stresses on developing a pride for the language, which according to her, is the only means to popularise it. 

She also speaks about  ‘The Gopi Diaries: Coming Home’,  her latest book which is the first of a three-part series that focuses on the life of her pet dog. Excerpts:
 
Do you think Kannada is losing its place in Bengaluru?

If two people are speaking in English in Bengaluru, most likely they are Kannadigas. Normally, we do not converse in Kannada even when we meet a fellow Kannadiga, while that is not the case with people from other states.

How can one promote the language?

It’s only through pride and love that we can develop and popularise Kannada. A language will blossom only when you have love for it. This love for Kannada will not come by giving incentives. It has to come from the heart.

How can we make children learn Kannada?

Parents play a big role. If their mother tongue is Kannada, they have to speak to their children in that language.

Will you be present at the Kannada Sahitya Sammelana beginning on Wednesday?

No, I will be touring for the next ten days.  Frankly speaking, I write because I enjoy. I do not attend events. The present trend in Kannada literature is that people from different fields have started writing.
I am happy about it. Literature is not just limited to people who study it as part of their academics. People who come from other fields have a different vision and perspective.

What about Science and Technology writings in Kannada?

There is a huge gap. People who are experts in Science and Technology do not have good knowledge of Kannada and vice versa. This gap can be filled only when people who have knowledge in Science learn to read and write in Kannada. In other languages, such attempts are made and are quite successful. For instance, in Tamil, there are a good number of people who excel in Science and are good at Tamil and they are writing books. When they can, why can’t we?

Tell us about your book on The Gopi Diaries...

Gopi is a year old. He gives tremendous joy, unconditional love. What I think about Gopi as a dog is normal, but how Gopi thinks about us is not known. I don’t know how he sees me — as a grandma, mother or friend. I became Gopi and started narrating from his view point. There are hardly such attempts made in literature.

What will your next book be?

Gopi Diaries is the first of a three-part series. The second part will come out this year and the third is expected in 2021. Gopi is the hero of my book. Now that my son Rohan is married, Gopi will get parents and will also get a girlfriend in the coming series.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sudha Murty Infosys N R Narayana Murthy
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp