Veerappan's close aide arrested in Karnataka

By ANI

CHAMARAJNAGAR: Nearly 15 years since the forest brigand Veerappan died, one of his close accomplice has been arrested by police in Karnataka's Chamarajnagar.

HD Anand Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP) Chamrajnagar has confirmed that Stella Mary, (40) a close associate of Veerappan was arrested after 27 long years, on Sunday.

"Stella Mary was absconding and she was hiding her identity from almost last 27 years. She has been arrested from Kollegal area of Chamarajnagar on Sunday," he added.

During the enquiry, Stella has confirmed that she was trained in using guns and arms.

She has also revealed details regarding her personal life and marriages.

Chamrajnagar Police was in search of Stella since Veerappan's death.