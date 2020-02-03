Yediyurappa will take care of all who brought BJP to power in Karnataka: Somanna

By Express News Service

MYSURU: District Minister V Somanna said that CM BS Yediyurappa will “handle the situation” with regard to cabinet expansion and take care of all those who helped to bring the BJP to power in the state.

He said that former minister A H Vishwanath is a senior and intelligent politician and that he is confident that they will get the issue resolved through dialogue.

Yediyurappa will not forget the sacrifice of Vishwanath and MTB Nagraj, he said, adding that there will cabinet expansion in a year again, when many more party members are likely to benefit.