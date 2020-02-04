Home States Karnataka

198% growth in passenger traffic in Mysuru airport

Mysuru airport, which had become a grazing land a few years ago due to non-operation of flights, is now attracting more flights.

Published: 04th February 2020 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: Mysuru airport, which had become a grazing land a few years ago due to non-operation of flights, is now attracting more flights.

By registering a growth of 198% in passenger traffic in the current fiscal (April to December 2019), the airport has proved its potential triggering interest among airlines to operate from the heritage city.

According to a data from the Airport Authority of India (AAI) which is available with The New Indian Express, Mysuru airport handled 99, 991 passengers between April and December in 2019 against 33,547 passengers during the same period in 2018 registering a growth of 198% in passenger traffic.

Mysuru which is air linked to Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Goa and Belagavi is getting a good response from the passengers and the flights are receiving a good occupancy rate. Presently, Air Alliance, Indigo and Trujet airlines are operating flights from Mysuru. Interestingly, there was a growth of 416% in passengers in December 2019 when compared to December 2018. The airport handled 18,847 passengers at Mysuru airport in December 2019 while it saw only 3,652 passengers in 2018.

By registering a whopping growth in passenger traffic, the Mysuru airport is now expected to get a few more flights in the days to come. About five to six years ago, the airport had no flight operation but the Central government’s UDAN scheme gave the airport a new lease of life.

GHIAL to start Bidar operations
Bengaluru: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) signed a concession agreement to commission, operationalise and maintain the civilian enclave at Bidar Airport under the UDAN scheme. GHIAL is expected to start airport operations this week, with one daily flight connecting Bidar with Bangalore, according to a release. SGK Kishore, executive director - South, GMR Airports, and CEO, GHIAL, said, “operationalisation of Bidar Airport is testimony to our commitment to support the government’s regional connectivity.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mysuru airport
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp