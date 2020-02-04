198% growth in passenger traffic in Mysuru airport

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Mysuru airport, which had become a grazing land a few years ago due to non-operation of flights, is now attracting more flights.

By registering a growth of 198% in passenger traffic in the current fiscal (April to December 2019), the airport has proved its potential triggering interest among airlines to operate from the heritage city.

According to a data from the Airport Authority of India (AAI) which is available with The New Indian Express, Mysuru airport handled 99, 991 passengers between April and December in 2019 against 33,547 passengers during the same period in 2018 registering a growth of 198% in passenger traffic.

Mysuru which is air linked to Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Goa and Belagavi is getting a good response from the passengers and the flights are receiving a good occupancy rate. Presently, Air Alliance, Indigo and Trujet airlines are operating flights from Mysuru. Interestingly, there was a growth of 416% in passengers in December 2019 when compared to December 2018. The airport handled 18,847 passengers at Mysuru airport in December 2019 while it saw only 3,652 passengers in 2018.

By registering a whopping growth in passenger traffic, the Mysuru airport is now expected to get a few more flights in the days to come. About five to six years ago, the airport had no flight operation but the Central government’s UDAN scheme gave the airport a new lease of life.

GHIAL to start Bidar operations

Bengaluru: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) signed a concession agreement to commission, operationalise and maintain the civilian enclave at Bidar Airport under the UDAN scheme. GHIAL is expected to start airport operations this week, with one daily flight connecting Bidar with Bangalore, according to a release. SGK Kishore, executive director - South, GMR Airports, and CEO, GHIAL, said, “operationalisation of Bidar Airport is testimony to our commitment to support the government’s regional connectivity.”