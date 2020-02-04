Home States Karnataka

Getting info now just a mouse click away

Government to launch online RTI portal today; information will be sent to applicant via email

Published: 04th February 2020 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s going to be a lot easier to mine information, with the Karnataka government turning the Right To Information (RTI) process into an online procedure, and will save the applicant both time and money. Besides, the information will be sent via email.

The state will launch the online RTI portal on Tuesday. With the application just a mouse click away, and for a fee of just Rs 13, the online RTI process is similar to the Sakala service. The portal will have department-wise options for applicants in the districts and taluks.

The application, filed through a web portal, will electronically reach a nodal officer, who will transmit the RTI application electronically to the public information officer concerned. The applicant will get text messages and email alerts on the status of the application. Payment is also online, and will save the applicant a great deal of time.

An official said that the fee is Rs 13 for the entire process. “The prescribed fee is Rs 10 for an RTI application submitted physically. The online application will cost Rs 13, with the extra Rs 3 for transaction fee,’’ he added. The department has appointed a nodal official in each district who will direct officials to provide information online. This also means that one need not run from pillar to post to file an application, and can get all details through email. This has been done as per the Supreme Court direction, and is also an attempt to go paperless.

The process is applicable for the revenue, home, labour, urban development, rural development and panchayat raj, PWD, and food and civil services department. In the coming days, it will be Aadhaar-enabled — the applicant has to enter the Aadhaar number and an OTP is sent to the applicant’s phone, and acts as an e-signature. This is to avoid misuse as the entire process is online. “We need to ensure that one cannot file an RTI application in someone else’s name,’’ an official from Sakala told The New Indian Express.

At present, there are 1,037 services from 91 departments in Sakala. To make it more convenient to people, Jana Sevaka will be launched, where documents related to 53 services that come under the Sakala mission will be delivered at one’s doorstep. Under this, a person can apply through a mobile app or call centre or visit the Sakala web portal. Once approved, a Jana Sevaka will help file an application, and collect service and department charges. The documents will be delivered at the stipulated time at the applicant’s doorstep by the Jana Sevaka.

In 2011, the BJP government had launched Sakala with a few services, and over the years, more services were added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Right To Information
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp