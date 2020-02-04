Getting info now just a mouse click away

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s going to be a lot easier to mine information, with the Karnataka government turning the Right To Information (RTI) process into an online procedure, and will save the applicant both time and money. Besides, the information will be sent via email.

The state will launch the online RTI portal on Tuesday. With the application just a mouse click away, and for a fee of just Rs 13, the online RTI process is similar to the Sakala service. The portal will have department-wise options for applicants in the districts and taluks.

The application, filed through a web portal, will electronically reach a nodal officer, who will transmit the RTI application electronically to the public information officer concerned. The applicant will get text messages and email alerts on the status of the application. Payment is also online, and will save the applicant a great deal of time.

An official said that the fee is Rs 13 for the entire process. “The prescribed fee is Rs 10 for an RTI application submitted physically. The online application will cost Rs 13, with the extra Rs 3 for transaction fee,’’ he added. The department has appointed a nodal official in each district who will direct officials to provide information online. This also means that one need not run from pillar to post to file an application, and can get all details through email. This has been done as per the Supreme Court direction, and is also an attempt to go paperless.

The process is applicable for the revenue, home, labour, urban development, rural development and panchayat raj, PWD, and food and civil services department. In the coming days, it will be Aadhaar-enabled — the applicant has to enter the Aadhaar number and an OTP is sent to the applicant’s phone, and acts as an e-signature. This is to avoid misuse as the entire process is online. “We need to ensure that one cannot file an RTI application in someone else’s name,’’ an official from Sakala told The New Indian Express.

At present, there are 1,037 services from 91 departments in Sakala. To make it more convenient to people, Jana Sevaka will be launched, where documents related to 53 services that come under the Sakala mission will be delivered at one’s doorstep. Under this, a person can apply through a mobile app or call centre or visit the Sakala web portal. Once approved, a Jana Sevaka will help file an application, and collect service and department charges. The documents will be delivered at the stipulated time at the applicant’s doorstep by the Jana Sevaka.

In 2011, the BJP government had launched Sakala with a few services, and over the years, more services were added.