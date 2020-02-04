Home States Karnataka

Nithyananda on spiritual tour, aide tells HC

This submission was made before Justice John Michael Cunha during the hearing of a petition filed by K Lenin.

Published: 04th February 2020 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Self-styled godman Nithyananda. | (File | EPS)

Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Monday informed the Karnataka High Court that a representative of Swami Nithyananda had informed the CID that Nithyananda is not at his ashram in Bidadi, but is on a spiritual tour.

This submission was made before Justice John Michael Cunha during the hearing of a petition filed by K Lenin. He prayed to court to cancel the bail granted to Nithyananda, the controversial godman who is facing charges of rape.

In his plea, Lenin claimed that Nithyananda had violated conditions imposed while granting bail, and hence, bail be cancelled. On this, the court ordered notice to Nithyananda on January 31, 2020, on the petition filed by Lenin, and this was served on Nithyananda’s aide.  

Meanwhile, Nithyananda’s representative filed an affidavit before court, stating that she was forced to receive the notice by the CID, though she pleaded that she cannot serve it on Nithyananda, as she doesn’t know his whereabouts.

Expressing displeasure over the way the notice was served, Justice Cunha reserved the order on Lenin’s plea. Lenin claimed that Nithyananda had fled the country on an expired passport, but his representative claimed that he is on a religious tour in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nithyananda
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp