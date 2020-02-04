Nithyananda on spiritual tour, aide tells HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Monday informed the Karnataka High Court that a representative of Swami Nithyananda had informed the CID that Nithyananda is not at his ashram in Bidadi, but is on a spiritual tour.

This submission was made before Justice John Michael Cunha during the hearing of a petition filed by K Lenin. He prayed to court to cancel the bail granted to Nithyananda, the controversial godman who is facing charges of rape.

In his plea, Lenin claimed that Nithyananda had violated conditions imposed while granting bail, and hence, bail be cancelled. On this, the court ordered notice to Nithyananda on January 31, 2020, on the petition filed by Lenin, and this was served on Nithyananda’s aide.

Meanwhile, Nithyananda’s representative filed an affidavit before court, stating that she was forced to receive the notice by the CID, though she pleaded that she cannot serve it on Nithyananda, as she doesn’t know his whereabouts.

Expressing displeasure over the way the notice was served, Justice Cunha reserved the order on Lenin’s plea. Lenin claimed that Nithyananda had fled the country on an expired passport, but his representative claimed that he is on a religious tour in India.