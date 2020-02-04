Home States Karnataka

Paralympian gold medallist gets government job back after TNIE report

Chethan, the son of a farmer from Hassan with stunted growth due to hormonal problems, had stopped playing after suffering from a spinal cord injury.

Published: 04th February 2020 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Paralympic badminton gold medallist Chethan

Paralympic badminton gold medallist Chethan

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Paralympic badminton gold medallist Chethan’s joy knew no bounds when he got his job at Vidhana Soudha back. The World Dwarf Games champion was reinstated following The New Indian Express’ report (dated November 21, 2019, headlined ‘Life turns upside down after short-stint jobs: First transgender employee of Vidhana Soudha’) on how his world had turned upside down after he lost his job, along with around 20 others, when the new government came to power in July.

The Rajyotsava awardee said, “I’m overjoyed and can’t thank TNIE enough for the favour it did me by writing that article. I got a call immediately from the office of the secretary to the government, Labour Department, and was asked to send my resume along with my previous office records,” said Chethan R.
IAS officer P Manivannan, secretary to the government, Labour Department, called the situation “unfortunate”, and had said he would definitely consider the case and appoint him if his records are clear.
Chethan has been appointed at the Information Department in the Media Centre’s telegram section.

“I have also been given a salary of Rs 25,000, I’m very happy about it. I will always be greatful to TNIE and to Manivannan sir,” Chethan said.

Chethan, the son of a farmer from Hassan with stunted growth due to hormonal problems, had stopped playing after suffering from a spinal cord injury. With great difficulty, he had managed to get a job in March 2019 as an assistant information officer at the Information Department. However, he lost his job in July, and was forced to run from department to department to meet higher-ups and ask for a job.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paralympic TNIE World Dwarf Games champion
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp