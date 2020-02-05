CET examination 2020: All dates you need to know as online application begins on February 5

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Online application for Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020 in Karnataka will be opened from 11 am on February 5 to 5:30 pm on March 3, as per an official note by the Karnataka Examination Authority, the agency that will conduct the examination.

Applicants must pay their online fee by March 6. Candidates who have paid their fee can make corrections to their online application, if any, from 11 am on March 19 to 5:30 pm on March 25.

Students can download their admission tickets from 11 am on April 10.

The CET examinations will be held from April 22 to 24.

The results of the examination will determine the eligibility or merit, for admission to the First year or First semester of full-time courses for Government share of seats in Engineering, Technology, Naturopathy & Yoga, B.Pharma, 2nd year B.Pharma, Pharma-D, Agriculture courses (Farm Science) and Veterinary courses.

The seats will be in Government/University/Private Aided/Private Un-Aided Professional Educational Institutions in Karnataka for the academic year 2020-21 as per the seat matrix to be notified by Government.

On April 22, Biology and Mathematics examinations will be held at 10:30 am and 2:30 pm respectively.

While Physics and Chemistry examination will be held on April 23 at 10:30 am and 2:30 pm respectively.

All four Core subjects will carry 60 marks each and will be conducted for 80 minutes per paper.

The 60-minute duration Kannada Language Test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates (4th Standard level) will be held in Bengaluru at 11:30 am on April 24. The test will carry 50 marks.

Applicants under the Agriculturist Quota have to verify their documents at their respective Practical Test Centres between 9 am and 3:30 pm from May 11 to 14 (Except General Holidays). Their Practical examination will be held 9 am onwards on May 16.

A candidate who had obtained a seat in any discipline through KEA (CET Cell) in any of the previous years and not surrendered the seat before the last date fixed for entry of options for final round of seat allotment for the respective disciplines will not be eligible for allotment of a seat to the same discipline during 2020, said Suralkar Vikas Kishor, Executive Director, KEA in a note.

However, he/she is eligible to appear for CET-2020 for allotment of seat in any other discipline as per rule 15 (5) of Karnataka Selection of Candidates for Admission to Government seats in Professional Educational Institutions Rules, 2006, he added.