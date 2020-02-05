Home States Karnataka

North Karnataka floods may dampen budget spirit

The severe flooding in North Karnataka seems to dampen the state budget spirit this fiscal and the chief minister is said to have discussed the same with his ministerial team.

Published: 05th February 2020 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Flood relief, Karnataka floods

Picture for representational purpose (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The severe flooding in North Karnataka seems to dampen the state budget spirit this fiscal and the chief minister is said to have discussed the same with his ministerial team.As the state budget is nearing and pre-budget meetings have started, politicians holding departmental portfolios have also spelt it out to their respective departments to keep the budget constraints while chalking out their demands. This was also evident at the first pre-budget meeting of the Tourism Department held on Tuesday. 

“Since there is shortage of funds with the government, we were told to work within constraints. The government has decided to lay focus more on farmers’ welfare, development of flooded regions of North Karnataka, and flooded and flood prone areas of South Karnataka. Hence, we are unable to demand money for new works, we have been told to manage with the funds allocated for ongoing works only. So we are planning to implement Minister CT Ravi’s idea of maintaining a calendar, in this way, events of every district will be promoted and the tourist spots will also get a facelift to attract more people,” said a tourism department official, who did not want to be named. 

The department said that while creating the budget allocations, a detailed meeting with Tourism Task Force (headed by Sudha Murty, chairperson of Infosys Foundation) and Karnataka Tourism Vision Group will also need to be held.At a meeting they will also be communicated to cut down on the large proposals planned.

“More thrust will be laid on implementing the new tourism policy, modifying the subsidy for setting up hotels and also venturing into more of public private partnership projects to get more funds for upgrading tourism facilities and how Karnataka as a destination can be boosted more as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala are more preferred now when compared to Karnataka,” the official said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
North Karnataka Karnataka floods budget
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp