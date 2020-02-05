No drones over Hampi heritage area, add more CCTVs, says ASI  

Kiran Balannanavar By

BALLARI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has rejected the idea of using drones for patrolling in the Hampi heritage area in Ballari district. Instead, the authorities may instal more numbers of CCTVs to monitor tourists and vandalism if any, it stated.After a series of vandalism incidents were reported in the last two years, the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWHAMA) had prosed for additional CCTV (closed-circuit television) cameras, and also sought permission to fly drones over Hampi in order to keep a watch over tourist and visitor movements.

However, considering the security of monuments and possible damage to them in case of a drone crash, the ASI has taken a decision of not permitting drones to fly over the monuments. M Kalimuthu, Deputy Superintending Archaeologist (ASI), in Hampi told The New Indian Express there is a proposal to increase the numbers of CCTV cameras in selected places, along with high-resolution cameras that are in place.

“Though there is a demand for drones to monitor vast areas of the Hampi Heritage Area, the ASI has suggested us not to use drones, but increase the numbers of CCTVs for monitoring. We have also requested the government to provide us additional security personnel in Hampi,” M Kalimuthu, Deputy Superintending Archaeologist (ASI) said.