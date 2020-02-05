Home States Karnataka

Online application for CET to begin on Wednesday, exam to start from April 22

The CET examinations will be held from April 22 to 24. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students can apply online for the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020 in Karnataka from 11 am on February 5 to 5.30 pm on March 3, as per an official note from the Karnataka Examination Authority. Applicants must pay their online fee by March 6. Candidates who have paid their fee can make corrections to their online application, if any, from 11 am on March 19 to 5.30 pm on March 25.  Students can download their admission tickets from 11 am on April 10. The CET examinations will be held from April 22 to 24. 

The exam results will determine the eligibility or merit, for admission to the first year or first semester of full-time courses for the government seats in engineering, technology, naturopathy and yoga, B Pharma, second-year B Pharma, Pharma-D, agriculture courses and veterinary courses, in government/university/private aided/private unaided professional educational institutions in Karnataka for the year 2020-21 as per the seat matrix to be notified by government.

On April 22, Biology and Mathematics examinations will be held at 10:30 am and 2:30 pm respectively. Physics and Chemistry will be held on April 23 at 10:30 am and 2:30 pm respectively. All four core subjects will carry 60 marks each and will be conducted for 80 minutes per paper.  The 60-minute duration Kannada Language Test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates (Class 4 level) will be held in Bengaluru at 11:30 am on April 24. The test will carry 50 marks. 

Applicants under the agriculturist quota have to verify their documents at their respective practical test centres between 9 am and 3.30 pm from May 11 to 14 (except general holidays). Their practical examination will be held from 9 am onwards on May 16. A candidate who has obtained a seat in any discipline through KEA (CET Cell) in any of the previous years and has not surrendered the seat before the last date fixed for entry of options for final round of seat allotment for the respective disciplines will not be eligible for a seat to the same discipline in 2020, said Suralkar Vikas Kishor, KEA Executive Director. 

However, he/she is eligible to appear for CET-2020 for allotment of seat in any other discipline as per Rule 15 (5) of Karnataka Selection of Candidates for Admission to Government Seats in Professional  Educational Institutions Rules, 2006, he added.      

