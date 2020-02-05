Home States Karnataka

Path labs may not even be testing your blood samples

The survey said 35% of citizens do not trust the pathology lab they use and 34% of them say they have received wrong reports.

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Is the blood sample you gave simply flowing down the laboratory sink? Yes, says a nationwide survey by LocalCircles, a social media platform for citizens on issues of “governance, utility and communities”.A six-point survey done on pathology laboratories in India says many of them might be indulging in the practice of “sink tests” wherein a lab takes your sample, only to throw it in a sink and generate a false report.

“There is no correlation between the investigations prescribed and the actual existing disease. This can lead to wrong interpretations and inappropriate reports. So, there should be proper regulations regarding laboratory requisitions and proper interpretation of the reports by the pathologist and microbiologist, in correlation with the clinician,” said Dr Vidya V Bhat, Laparoscopic Surgeon and Fertility Specialist Medical Director, Radhakrishna Multispeciality Hospital and IVF Centre.

The survey said 35% of citizens do not trust the pathology lab they use and 34% of them say they have received wrong reports. At least 66% say their doctors have suggested a specific pathology lab for medical tests to be conducted. “Pathology laboratories have mushroomed across the country in the last decade. Now we receive flyers of neighbourhood labs along with our daily newspaper,” the statement from LocalCircles said. 

Tests done at lower prices to attract customers: Experts 
“Over the last 24 months, citizens have been raising the need for better regulation of these labs on LocalCircles,” the statement from LocalCircles said. Around 1,000 of the existing over 1,00,000 operational labs in India are certified by the National Accreditation Board for Testing & Calibration Laboratories (NABL), but most are functioning illegally, often providing suspicious/incorrect reports to patients, the group said.

A study by Harvard professor Ashish Jha said that over 5.2 million medical error cases have been reported in India annually. The study also noted that most of these medical errors are triggered due to lack of skills and proper training. Agreeing with this, Dr Prathima K M, Head of Laboratory Medicine, Vikram Hospital, said: “Of late, there is mushrooming of diagnostic laboratories, most of which are managed by non-qualified personnel, as there are a lack of regulatory /licencing authorities for running/establishing a medical diagnostic laboratory. Since most of the machines are automated (referred to as computerized lab), they assume that they get completely reliable values.”

Experts claim that quality control procedures should be carried out appropriately to get accurate and reliable results. But these are expensive, time-consuming and require expertise. In view of competition among labs, tests are done at a lower price to attract customers, thereby compromising on the quality and accuracy. Dr Vidya Bhat says, “It is sad to know there are so many fake lab reports. I think we really need to introspect and see where things are going wrong, because all standard labs are NABL-accredited and undergo regular calibrations. They have standard operating procedures,” she explained.

The survey also asked consumers if doctors they had visited over last one year recommended a specific pathology lab for getting tests done. The results found that in 33% cases, most of the doctors did so while another 33% said only some followed the practice of recommending a lab. Only 29% said none of the doctors indulged in such behaviour.

“Clinical pathological correlation also forms an important tool in lab results which aids in the treatment. Treatment of patient is based on ‘evidence-based medicine’. Hence, laboratory results form an important tool for treating the patients. Getting lab tests from an accredited laboratory with qualified laboratory doctors is important,” explained Dr Pratima. 

Dr Yatheesh Govindaiah, Unit Head and Assistant Director-Medical Services at Apollo Hospitals, said, “Tests are asked to be done to either rule out or confirm a diagnosis. But if people in the survey are having such opinions, then we as a medical fraternity should ensure transparency in our communication. Doctors need to explain why particular tests are being asked to be done and ensure patients are not kept in the dark.”

