Home States Karnataka

It’s a sand ‘storm’ at Karwar beach

In a rare phenomenon, a lot of sand has been deposited on the Karwar shore at beach, catching the attention of marine biologists, who suspect it is a result of climate change.

Published: 06th February 2020 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Rabindranath Tagore Beach, where the sea has receded

By Subhash Chandra NS
Express News Service

KARWAR: In a rare phenomenon, a lot of sand has been deposited on the Karwar shore at beach, catching the attention of marine biologists, who suspect it is a result of climate change.“The sea seems to be behaving in a surprising manner, as the wind speed in the last two days has been very low. Considering that Karwar is surrounded by islands, it had a low reading of tides and the wind. But what is surprising is the deposit of sand on the shore, where the seawater appears to have receded over the days,” said Prakash Mesta, a well-known marine biologist here. He said the deposit of sand in certain quantities has occurred at Rabindranath Tagore Beach earlier too. But by then, the tide would be minus 1 or minus 2. 

“However, the wind velocity on Monday was 5 km per hour and the low tide measured up to 0.64 meters, which is not a big reason for the deposit of sand. The tide measured up to 0.55 meter of Tuesday,” he said.
“It could be part of the global warming phenomenon, which could lead to the receding of water and deposit of sand,” said Mesta.

He pointed out that flooding of the river due to torrential rain in 2019 had brought in huge amount of silt. “When something is disposed off into the sea, the latter will retain what it wants and throws out whatever is unwanted,” he added, pointing out how even the waste or dredging material disposed of in the sea was found on the coast.

“The river flooding brought in a huge amount of silt, which settled down, and the sand particles — which is a purified form of the silt -- was thrown out on the beach,” he explained. Waves play a pivotal role in dumping sand onto the shore, Mesta said. 

Shivakumar Haragi, assistant professor, Department of Marine Biology, Karnatak University, Dharwad (KUD), said that a proper study is needed to know more about it. Prof Haragi was not sure whether it was a climatic change or man-made, as there have been a few incidents of dredging in some places around Karwar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karwar
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp