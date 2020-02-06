Home States Karnataka

Karnataka gets 10 more ministers as Yediyurappa inducts former JDS-Congress coalition rebels

While the MLAs who quit their parties, joined the BJP barely months ago have gone on to become ministers, the wait continues for BJP loyalists who aspire to become ministers.

Published: 06th February 2020 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

New ten ministers took oath at Karnataka Rajbhavan in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two months after they were reelected from their seats following their disqualification, 10 MLAs of the BJP were inducted as ministers in the BS Yediyurappa cabinet.

Disqualified from the current assembly by then-Speaker Ramesh Kumar for anti-party activities as MLAs of Congress and JDS, ST Somashekhar, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Anand Singh, Dr K Sudhakar, Byrathi Basavraj, Shivaram Hebbar, BC Patil, Gopalaiah, Narayanagowda and Shrimanth Patil took oath as ministers after winning on BJP tickets in the December 5, 2019 bypolls.  

Ten ministers who took oath on Thursday taking took the total strength of the cabinet to 28 including chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

As of now, 6 more berths are vacant in the Karnataka cabinet.

Yediyurappa's initial plan to induct 13 ministers hit a roadblock after possible induction of CP Yogeshwar, a non-legislator met with severe opposition. 

While all others took oath in the name of God, Arabail Shivaram Hebbar- MLA from Yellapur took oath in the name of God, his parents and voters of his constituency.

Hirekerur MLA BC Patil took it a notch higher by adding the name of Jagatjyoti Basaveshwara in his oath.

A packed glass House at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru witnessed the ceremony as Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath of office to new ministers in the presence of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. 

While 10 MLAs who quit their parties, joined the BJP barely months ago have gone on to become ministers, the wait continues for BJP loyalists who aspire to become ministers.

Yediyurappa is expected to visit New Delhi and discuss with BJP National President JP Nadda over the squabble for berths among party leaders before deciding on his next course of action. 

