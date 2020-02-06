Will continue protest even if police doesn't give permit: Freedom fighter Doreswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Freedom fighter Herohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy on Thursday announced that he will be conducting a 24-hour long protest against Citizenship Amendment Act even if he doesn't get the police permission.

On Wednesday night, SJ Palya Police visited his house to inform him that the permission for the protests has been denied.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Doreswamy said that he will continue to sit at Town Hall along with other protesters if he's not granted the permission by 3 PM.

Currently, there are about 50 protestors in the area.

Tanveer Ahmed, the inspector of SJ Palya police station, said permission was denied due to three other similar protests happening on Thursday. "We have protests happening over the next few days and hence denied permission. He is a freedom fighter and a senior citizen and hence we have allowed them to protest for now. But people are using him to avoid getting detained," he told TNIE

A protestor also added that by 3 pm, a dharna would be conducted in front of the DCP Central Chetan Singh Rathore's office.

Considering that it's been almost 2 months since the CAB was introduced, agitators also mentioned that they will be protesting in front of the BJP office in Bengaluru if the government doesn't budge.