Bridegroom’s family cancels wedding over bride's poor saree quality in Karnataka

Sources said that the groom's parents asked the bride’s parents to change her saree to be worn during the rituals, as they felt it was of poor quality.

Published: 07th February 2020 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HASSAN: In a rare incident, a bridegroom escaped from the marriage hall over a trivial reason, in a village near Hassan on Wednesday. BN Raghukumar, a bridegroom allegedly absconded a day before the marriage following directions by his parents who were reportedly unhappy with the quality of a saree brought by the parents of the bride at Bidarakere village of Hassan taluk. 

B N  Raghukumar and BR Sangeeta of the same village reportedly fell in love a year ago and decided to tie the knot. Finally the marriage was fixed following a mutual understanding between the parents of both sides.

Sources said that the groom's parents asked the bride’s parents to change her saree to be worn during the rituals, as they felt it was of poor quality. They finally cancelled the marriage which was scheduled for Thursday, following which Raghukumar absconded. 

The parents of the bride have lodged a complaint with the women’s police station in Hassan against him. 

