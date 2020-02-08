Home States Karnataka

Duped by travel agent, 11 Punjab women stuck in Muscat send SOS asking to be rescued

"We were sent here for some other work but were forced to work as maids in the houses of our sponsors here. They used to beat us up and also did not give us food," said one of the women in a video.

Published: 08th February 2020 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In yet another case of Punjabis falling prey to unscrupulous travel agents in order to go abroad to earn a livelihood, eleven women from the state are stuck in Muscat and have sent an SOS back home requesting to be rescued from the Gulf country.

In a video message shared by Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann, who is also the Punjab unit AAP president, on his Twitter handle on Saturday, the eleven women sitting in the Indian Embassy in Muscat are seen asking for help so that they can come back home. With their faces covered, one the women pleaded, "We are eleven girls in the Indian embassy here (Muscat). We have been cheated by travel agents in Punjab. We were sent here for some other work but were forced to work as maids in the houses of our sponsors here. They used to beat us up and also did not give us food. The medical condition of all of us is bad.’’

The woman further said, "As I was beaten up. I have developed a disk problem and now cannot walk properly. I have high blood pressure and also developed a cervical issue. I came to the embassy here seven months ago. They told me to get my passport. The agent and the sponsor are not giving my passport so I am stuck here. The sponsor is asking for 1200 in Muscat currency to give my passport back and the same is the case with the other girls. We are poor girls and cannot give such kind of money to get back our passports so please help us. We tried to contact ministers in the Punjab government but nobody came forward to help us,’’ adding that her two children are alone back in Punjab and there is nobody to take care of them. She also said there is another girl in the group who has a heart problem.

Meanwhile, Mann said that he has sought time from the Union External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and will request him to bring these eleven women from Punjab back to India. He also requested anyone having the contact numbers or passport numbers of these women to get back to him.

In a similar case last November, 26 youths of Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr and Kapurthala were stuck in Russia after they were cheated by a travel agent. One of them, 30-year-old Malkiat Singh, died there as he did not get medical aid. Later, the agent was arrested by the Punjab Police. Singh’s body was brought back home and cremated.

Also, in July last year, seven Punjabi youths were stuck in Iraq for months after being cheated by a travel agent. Of them, five were from Phillaur and one each from Phagwara and Bholath. They were eventually rescued and sent back home.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjabi Muscat Bhagwant Mann
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections 2020: How did voters feel after casting their vote?
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp