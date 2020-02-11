Kyasanur forest disease: Three test positive after monkey’s death

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: After a monkey’s death was reported in Hodanthe village of Sagar taluk on Sunday, the NR Pura taluk has been put on high alert after three coffee plantation workers of Madabaru estate were tested positive for monkey fever.

District’s health department officials rushed to the spot to brief the estate workers about the preventive measures to be taken to check the disease. The team led by Dr Subhash had the target of administering anti-KFD (Kyasanur forest disease) virus vaccine to people aged 6-65 year old within a radius of five kilometres of the area, where cases were detected.

“The area has been declared a hotspot and all precautionary measures including collection of blood samples of some people in the area have been taken along with making necessary preparations in the taluk health centre for treating the infected people. Anganwadi and ASHA workers have been trained for sensitising people about the symptoms and precautionary measures”, he said.

People on the forest fringe should cover themselves and use oil to repel ticks before visiting the forest. “Any ticks on the body should be removed after returning. Worn clothes should be washed and rinsed daily in hot water and those with symptoms should be rushed to the hospital,” he suggested.

Dr Veeraprasad said that two of the three tested positive had been taken to Madhya Pradesh and the third person was being treated in the hospital. He reassured the people that there was no reason to panic and in case a monkey dies, someone should inform the authorities about the place which will be sprayed with Malathion powder.

Sringeri MLA TD Raje Gowda visited the hospital on Sunday and got the information after which he advised doctors to convene an emergency meeting to discuss precautions and keep medicines ready.