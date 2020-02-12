Home States Karnataka

Anti-CAA play in Bidar school: Bail orders of two arrested reserved

Headmistress Farida Begum and Nazbunnisa, the mother of a girl studying in fifth grade in the same school, are those arrested in the case.

Published: 12th February 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Ramkrishna Badseshi &Maruti Bavidoddi
Express News Service

BIDAR:  The fate of seven persons who are facing sedition charges in relation to an anti-CAA drama staged at Shaheen Urdu Primary School here still hangs in balance. While two among them – the headmistress of the school and a girl student’s mother – are already arrested and remanded in judicial custody, five others on the school management board have filed for anticipatory bail.

Principal District and Sessions Court Judge Managuli Premavati who heard the regular bail application of two arrested in the case reserved the orders for February 14. While the same court adjourned the case on advance bail of five others accused in the case to February 17.

ALSO READ: Cops say footage deleted from CCTV camera

Headmistress Farida Begum and Nazbunnisa, the mother of a girl studying in fifth grade in the same school, are those arrested in the case.

The student had taken part in the controversial play during the annual day held on January 21, only to stir a hornet’s nest. President of Shaheen Educational Institution Abudl Khader and management committee members Allauddin, Md Bilal Inamdar, Yusuf Raheem and Md Mehetab are the other accused in the case.
A panel of four advocates headed by B T Venkatesh of Bengaluru along with advocates Prasanna from Bengaluru and Keshav Shirimale and Narayan Ganesh from Bidar argued on behalf of all the accused persons. Public Prosecutor Balabheem Madansure argued on behalf of the prosecution.

The advocates appearing for the accused argued against treating the drama as a sedition case. The staging of a play comes under Freedom of Expression and the dialogues of the drama were common in any of the dramas. The public prosecutor who strongly opposed the granting of bail, stated that as the investigation is still under progress, releasing them on bail would adversely affect the investigation.

ALSO READ: Karnataka cops continuing to harass students, says Shaheen Institute CEO

The accused may influence witnesses and tamper with evidences. The same team of advocates who argued for the anticipatory bail for the other accused referred to cases of Kedarnath vs State of Bihar and Balavant vs State of Punjab. Venkatesh placed that “the charges levelled under sedition against the management are false. Whatever the drama was played in the school by the students would come under Freedom of Expression.

Neither the prime minister has been insulted nor has an act of sedition been committed by the students of the institute. It is a politically motivated case, as the complainant in this case belongs to a political party.

As Public Prosecutor Balabheem Madansure sought three days time to file objections for anticipatory bail. The judge adjourned the case to February 17.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anti CAA Shaheen Urdu Primary School Citizenship Amendment Act Bidar school
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp