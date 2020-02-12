Anti-CAA play in Bidar school: Bail orders of two arrested reserved

Express News Service

BIDAR: The fate of seven persons who are facing sedition charges in relation to an anti-CAA drama staged at Shaheen Urdu Primary School here still hangs in balance. While two among them – the headmistress of the school and a girl student’s mother – are already arrested and remanded in judicial custody, five others on the school management board have filed for anticipatory bail.

Principal District and Sessions Court Judge Managuli Premavati who heard the regular bail application of two arrested in the case reserved the orders for February 14. While the same court adjourned the case on advance bail of five others accused in the case to February 17.

Headmistress Farida Begum and Nazbunnisa, the mother of a girl studying in fifth grade in the same school, are those arrested in the case.

The student had taken part in the controversial play during the annual day held on January 21, only to stir a hornet’s nest. President of Shaheen Educational Institution Abudl Khader and management committee members Allauddin, Md Bilal Inamdar, Yusuf Raheem and Md Mehetab are the other accused in the case.

A panel of four advocates headed by B T Venkatesh of Bengaluru along with advocates Prasanna from Bengaluru and Keshav Shirimale and Narayan Ganesh from Bidar argued on behalf of all the accused persons. Public Prosecutor Balabheem Madansure argued on behalf of the prosecution.

The advocates appearing for the accused argued against treating the drama as a sedition case. The staging of a play comes under Freedom of Expression and the dialogues of the drama were common in any of the dramas. The public prosecutor who strongly opposed the granting of bail, stated that as the investigation is still under progress, releasing them on bail would adversely affect the investigation.

The accused may influence witnesses and tamper with evidences. The same team of advocates who argued for the anticipatory bail for the other accused referred to cases of Kedarnath vs State of Bihar and Balavant vs State of Punjab. Venkatesh placed that “the charges levelled under sedition against the management are false. Whatever the drama was played in the school by the students would come under Freedom of Expression.

Neither the prime minister has been insulted nor has an act of sedition been committed by the students of the institute. It is a politically motivated case, as the complainant in this case belongs to a political party.

As Public Prosecutor Balabheem Madansure sought three days time to file objections for anticipatory bail. The judge adjourned the case to February 17.